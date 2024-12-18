FARMINGTON — Commissioners approved a policy Tuesday that prohibits pets in Franklin County government buildings and offices.

The workplace pet policy, which covers dogs and cats among other animals, has been reviewed by the county attorney to ensure compliance with all state, federal and local laws.

It hit a snag in October when Assistant District Attorney James Andrews brought up his office using dogs to comfort victims, especially children, who have been through a traumatic experience to get them to relax, talk and possibly testify in a case.

County Administrator Amy Bernard is working with District Attorney Neil McLean Jr. and the staff at the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office to get a policy in place that fits the county and state prosecutor’s needs. A facility policy is being worked on that would allow a trained dog to come into the office or other meeting place to work with victims.

Related Franklin County tables action on policy to prohibit pets in the workplace

Commissioners delayed a decision on the policy in October to get more information about insurance, ownership, assuring shots are up to date, and other related issues before taking action.

The purpose of the pet prohibition “aims to maintain a safe, clean, and productive work environment for all,” the policy reads.

Advertisement

The policy would cover the county building at 129 Main St., which includes county offices and an upstairs courtroom; and the Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Detention Center and Franklin County Regional Communications Center Center on County Way.

The District Attorney’s Office at 124 Main St. is a short walk from the county building, but is most likely going to return to the Franklin County Courthouse when the new emergency operations center is completed.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s K-9s are considered employees of the county. Bomb-sniffing dogs are employees of the state, Bernard said previously.

In other business, commissioners approved closing the Franklin County Courthouse Dec. 24-25. All nonessential county employees will be off those days. Emergency responders will be working.

The county is expected to follow the state’s schedule for Dec. 31, which will most likely mean closing early. The County Courthouse will be closed Jan. 1, 2025.

Copy the Story Link