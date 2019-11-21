Leavitt began the 2019 football season buoyed by optimism from 21 returning lettermen while also feeling the sting of losing the Class C South championship game at home to Fryeburg Academy in 2018. With a quick-strike offense and a big and fast defense, the Hornets outscored their opponents 390-119 (including playoffs) and steamrolled through C South en route to Friday’s state title game against C North champion Maine Central Institute.

Week 1: Leavitt 44, Hermon 6

The Hornets wasted no time showcasing their big-play ability, as senior DaSean Calder started the game with a 75-yard touchdown run to open the floodgates. Junior quarterback Wyatt Hathaway threw for two touchdowns, including a 63-yarder to senior Keegan Melanson, and ran for another score. Calder, who also had an 80-yard reception, finished with 152 yards rushing on only five carries, while Melanson contributed four catches for 121 yards.

Week 2: Leavitt 20, Fryeburg Academy 14

Fryeburg nearly tore the Hornets’ hearts out again with a late rally, but Leavitt’s defense came up with a turnover in the final minute to thwart the Raiders. Once again, the offense struck early with a 54-yard touchdown run by senior Mark Herman, who had nine carries for 131 yards on the day. Hathaway’s 21-yard touchdown pass to senior Cole Morin and senior Damion Calder’s 23-yard TD run made it 20-0 before halftime and the eventual Raiders fourth-quarter comeback bid.

Week 3: Leavitt 42, Foxcroft Academy 19

Long back-to-back road trips couldn’t slow the Hornets down as they jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and cruised to 3-0. Hathaway threw for 136 yards and two TDs and ran for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine rushes. Senior Garrett Jabbusch had a 75-yard touchdown run and finished with 101 yards on six carries. Seniors Cam Jordan (nine tackles, three sacks) and Riley Parmenter (10 tackles, forced fumble) and junior Tommy Casey (11 tackles) led the defense.

Week 4: Leavitt 36, York 12

The speedy Calder twins led a dominant running game, and provided a little foreshadowing for the playoffs, by combining for 301 yards and three touchdowns. Damion (five carries, 109 yards) scored on a 76-yard run two plays into the game, while DaSean (12 carries, 192 yards) ran 60 yards to paydirt to start the second half and also added a 14-yard touchdown run. Senior Allen Peabody also added a touchdown for a rushing attack that amassed 466 yards.

Week 5: Leavitt 48, Poland 6

Hathaway threw for three touchdowns and ran in another as the Hornets started October with a victory. Hathaway completed eight of 10 passes for 175 yards. Cam Jordan contributed to the scoring on offense and special teams with a rushing touchdown and a punt block that Matt Wallingford took 10 yards for score.

Week 6: Leavitt 22, Wells 8

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, the Hornets celebrated homecoming by ending Wells’ 33-game winning streak. Jordan dominated defensively and also set up the first score of the game with a pass deflection on fourth down followed by a 45-yard pass reception that preceded Hathaway’s five-yard TD run. On the second play of the second half, Hathaway connected with Calder for a 74-yard TD pass and Jabbusch later added a four-yard scoring run for insurance.

Week 7: Leavitt 30, Cape Elizabeth 12

The Hornets brought their speed to the Hannaford Field turf, but improved to 7-0 with a ball-control offense and opportunistic defense. Hathway starred on both sides, rushing for 70 yards, passing for 102 and intercepting three passes, including a two-point conversion, returning one 95 yards for the clinching touchdown. Jordan added two rushing touchdowns and Herman one to put their final road game of the season in the win column.

Week 8: Leavitt 58, Morse 12

The Hornets scored 38 points in the first half and went on to post their season high in points against the Shipbuilders. Hathaway scored on a 53-yard run and also had touchdown passes to Melanson (63 yards) and Jordan (37 yards). Jabbusch added touchdown runs of 55 and seven yards and Peabody one of 55 yards.

Week 9: Leavitt 42, Lake Region 6

Mother Nature forced the Hornets to open the playoffs at their home away from home, Lewiston’s Don Roux Field, but the top seed never missed a beat as they beat the Lakers in the C South quarterfinals for the second year in a row. Hathaway threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in the first quarter as the Hornets raced out to a 36-0 lead. Morin was on the receiving end of two of the touchdowns, Jordan and Melanson one apiece. Denver Taylor led the defense with two interceptions.

Week 10: Leavitt 48, Freeport 12

Returning to Libby Field did nothing to diminish the Hornets’ buzz as Peabody scored twice and Hathaway and DaSean Calder added touchdown runs to take a 32-0 lead in the first quarter. Led by Morin (sack), Peabody (interception return for touchdown) and Jacob Spugnardi (sack), the defense limited the Falcons to negative yardage until the final moments of the first half.

Week 11: Leavitt 42, York 7

Just like in their regular-season win over the Wildcats, the Calder twins led a dominant Leavitt running attack. But it was the Hornets’ defense and special teams that gave the Hornets control of the Class C South championship game. After Hathaway and Jordan hooked up on 30-yard TD pass for a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, Denver Taylor recovered Hathaway’s ensuing squib kick to set up the latter’s 18-yard touchdown to Morin and propel the Hornets to the state championship game. The defense shut down York’s running game, and Damien Calder picked off York QB Teagan Hynes to set up DaSean’s 82-yard touchdown run on the next play. Hathaway finished with four touchdown passes and the Calders led a rushing attack that racked up 231 yards in the first half alone.

