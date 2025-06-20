In just a short time on Saturday evening, June 7, the view over Wilson Lake in Wilton changes yet remains the same.
Pam Harnden
Staff Writer
Pam Harnden, of Wilton, has been a staff writer for The Franklin Journal since 2012. Since 2015, she has also written for the Livermore Falls Advertiser and Sun Journal. She covers Livermore and Regional School Unit 73 school board meetings. She writes about people and community events in the greater Franklin County area and is the go-to person for school robotics competitions. Pam is a member of the Old Crow Indian Band and a supervisor for the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District. She enjoys cooking, gardening, flower arranging, reading, music and spending time with her grandchildren. Pam has a bachelor's degree from the University of Maine at Orono and has been involved personally and professionally with numerous agricultural endeavors.
Extension Homemakers groups support Edgewood Rehabilitation residents
Each month a Franklin County Extension Homemakers group holds an event with the Edgewood Doers Extension group such as learning a craft, making the grounds more beautiful or enjoying music.
Natalie and Ben Butler Community Research Center opens in Farmington
The Natalie and Ben Butler Community Research Center includes a variety of resources
Farmington crosswalks to celebrate Rotary’s centennial put on hold
New designs will be developed after most of the designs submitted did not meet Municipal Uniform Traffic Control Device standards for crosswalks.
Rangeley Ringers handbell choir to perform June 21 in Chesterville
The free concert will feature both handbells and tone chimes.
Forum on Sandy River flooding seeks input to help shape mitigation plans
Anyone who has been impacted by or has concerns about flooding of the Sandy River is asked to complete an online survey that will be used to determine future steps to prevent or lessen potential impacts.
Kora Shriners to hold parade Saturday in Farmington
The Kora Shriners are holding their annual ceremonial at the Farmington Fairgrounds June 13 to 15 with the parade the only event open to the public.
$1M for Farmington Community Center roof project approved at special meeting
A handful of residents attended the meeting which was required after a financial statement was not included with the article when taken up at the annual town meeting in March.
Farmington Police Department fully staffed, cruiser donated to Foster CTE Center
Farmington police Chief Kenneth Charles on June 10 said with the addition of two officers his department is fully staffed for the first time since 2009.
Failed Livermore Falls budget articles explained ahead of second vote
Six budget articles that did not pass at the April 29 town meeting referendum vote will be taken up again on June 24.