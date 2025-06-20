Pam Harnden, of Wilton, has been a staff writer for The Franklin Journal since 2012. Since 2015, she has also written for the Livermore Falls Advertiser and Sun Journal. She covers Livermore and Regional School Unit 73 school board meetings. She writes about people and community events in the greater Franklin County area and is the go-to person for school robotics competitions. Pam is a member of the Old Crow Indian Band and a supervisor for the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District. She enjoys cooking, gardening, flower arranging, reading, music and spending time with her grandchildren. Pam has a bachelor's degree from the University of Maine at Orono and has been involved personally and professionally with numerous agricultural endeavors.