Thursday, December 28, 2017

Sun Journal Videos

> Watch more Sun Journal videos…

Download the TV Book

Today’s e-Edition

Recent Posts

Sports

Sports

Tatum’s big fourth quarter helps Celtics top Hornets

0
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) during the second half in Charlotte, N.C., on...

Nash scores two goals as surging Bruins beat Senators

0
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, left, breaks towards the net as Ottawa Senators defenseman Johnny Oduya (29) keeps close during the second...

Boys' hockey: Fuksa, St. Dom's blank Edward Little

Local basketball roundup: Russo leads Lisbon girls over Dirigo

Patriots in wait-and-see mode as they welcome Harrison

Analysis: Tough year, and tough times ahead for the NFL

SJVarsity

Boys' hockey: Fuksa, St. Dom's blank Edward Little

0
St. Dominic's Jack Ouellette moves the puck past Edward Little's Alex Landry during the hometown match up at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in...

Local basketball roundup: Russo leads Lisbon girls over Dirigo

0
LISBON — After the score was tied at 31 at the end of three quarters, Giana Russo scored six of her 21 total points...

Student sections making noise and creating school spirit

And One Basketball Notes: Jordan high on coach's lockdown list

Boys' hockey: St. Dom's playing follow the leader behind Pelletier

Wrestling brings rivals Lisbon and Oak Hill together

National Sports

Tatum’s big fourth quarter helps Celtics top Hornets

0
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) during the second half in Charlotte, N.C., on...

Nash scores two goals as surging Bruins beat Senators

0
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, left, breaks towards the net as Ottawa Senators defenseman Johnny Oduya (29) keeps close during the second...

Patriots in wait-and-see mode as they welcome Harrison

Analysis: Tough year, and tough times ahead for the NFL

Ex-Steelers star linebacker Harrison signs with Patriots

Irving scores 25, Celtics cruise past Bulls

Community Sports

Rec basketball results

0
YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston Biddy Basketball Results November 18th-19 th , 2017 Junior Division DuBois Realty 40, KDL Construction 32 DuBois: Tristan Kramarz led scoring with 18 points, followed by...

Contractor's Hockey League

0
Contractor’s hockey league Standings as of Monday, Dec. 18: 1. Advanced Wiring 8-3-3, 19 points 2. Pratte Drywall 8-5-1, 17 points 3. I.D.S. 6-5-3, 15...

Sparetime bowling results

Youth hockey results

Local golfer scores hole in one

Table tennis tournament

Maine's frigid forecast

video

Watch boiling water turn to snow on Mount Washington

0

Bitter cold temperatures to continue through weekend

0
Bitter cold temperatures are here to stay through the end of the week and into the weekend. Today will showcase plenty of sunshine and...

Energy costs rise as temperatures drop

0
PORTLAND — Plunging temperatures across half the country on Thursday underscored a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid: Their dollars aren't going...

Maine’s outside workers shrug off frigid temperatures

0
LEWISTON — Delivery man Scott Biron didn't mind being outside so much on Wednesday. It was being inside that made him uncomfortable. "It's actually worse,"...

Record-breaking cold weather to hit Maine

0
With the potentially record-breaking low temperatures about to hit Maine, National Weather Service meteorologist Margaret Curtis is advising that people "just stay warm."  Curtis said...

Recent Comments

Sections

Business

Green Thumb Farms in Fryeburg fined $10,000 by feds

4
One of Maine’s biggest potato farmers got hit with a $10,000 fine for failing to offer packing jobs to American workers before hiring temporary...

New Monmouth brewery has good things on tap

0
MONMOUTH — For a year, the four founders of Grateful Grain Brewing Co., all friends and hockey dads, planned, built, brewed and hoped. When their...

Cianbro announces plan to hire 300 new construction workers

Maine robotics company fighting for billion-dollar Army contract

Waterville’s first micro brewery to open in January

Sazerac announces $1 million expansion at Lewiston plant

Naples Country Club closing; assets to be sold

Lost Valley ski area opens

Politics

IRS says many who prepaid property taxes may still face cap...

0
People across the United States rushed this week to pay their 2018 property taxes early, hoping to take advantage one last time of a...

Roy Moore files lawsuit to block Alabama Senate result

1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore doubled down on his claims of voter irregularities in a last-ditch effort to stop...

Lawmakers optimistic they can resolve disagreements on marijuana bill

Independent lawmakers gain clout in Augusta with staff, office space

Kremlin trolls burned across the Internet while Washington debated options

Democrats don’t have much of anything to say

Sen. Collins’ vote on Republican tax plan risks her moderate reputation

Donald Trump signs $1.5 trillion tax law and temporary spending bill

B Section

Maine & The Holidays: The Quiz II

0
Ah, Christmas in Maine! The mistletoe, the holiday lights, the vampires. For the second year in a row, we encourage you to relax with friends and...

Are your cabinets and carpet emitting chemicals?

0
We feel safe in our homes, but that can be a false sense of security. The threat I'm talking about is something we can't...

In verse: Maine places and people

Mystery Photo for December 24

Face Time: Suzanne Dunham, farmer and gluten-free baker

Staying warm: What’s in YOUR underwear drawer?

In verse: Maine places and people

Eats: The truth about those roasted chestnuts

Obituaries

George J. Saucier

0

George E. Harris

0

Larry W. McAllister Sr.

0

Arlene Roach

0

Georgette V. Gilbert

0

Julius T. Ceplikas

0

Theresa A. Kimball

0

Amanda B. Simpson

0

Michelle James

0

Philip R. Anderson

0

Our View

Columns

Trump and the end of world 'liberal' order

1
 The Trump administration's National Security Strategy (NSS), released Monday, puts "America First." In other words, there is no chance this Republican administration will share...

The 10 best things Trump's done in 2017

0
As we approach the end of President Donald Trump's first year in office, the list of extraordinary things he has done — for both...

RSS The Forecaster

More Maine News

Puzzle Palace

Explore Puzzle Palace

Find Us

38,295FansLike
86FollowersFollow
4,659FollowersFollow
1,200FollowersFollow
34,255FollowersFollow
538SubscribersSubscribe
© Copyright 2017 Sun Media, Inc.