Tatum’s big fourth quarter helps Celtics top Hornets
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) during the second half in Charlotte, N.C., on...
Nash scores two goals as surging Bruins beat Senators
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, left, breaks towards the net as Ottawa Senators defenseman Johnny Oduya (29) keeps close during the second...
Boys' hockey: Fuksa, St. Dom's blank Edward Little
St. Dominic's Jack Ouellette moves the puck past Edward Little's Alex Landry during the hometown match up at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in...
Local basketball roundup: Russo leads Lisbon girls over Dirigo
LISBON — After the score was tied at 31 at the end of three quarters, Giana Russo scored six of her 21 total points...
Rec basketball results
YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston Biddy Basketball Results November 18th-19 th , 2017 Junior Division DuBois Realty 40, KDL Construction 32 DuBois: Tristan Kramarz led scoring with 18 points, followed by...
Contractor's Hockey League
Contractor’s hockey league Standings as of Monday, Dec. 18: 1. Advanced Wiring 8-3-3, 19 points 2. Pratte Drywall 8-5-1, 17 points 3. I.D.S. 6-5-3, 15...
Bitter cold temperatures to continue through weekend
Bitter cold temperatures are here to stay through the end of the week and into the weekend. Today will showcase plenty of sunshine and...
Energy costs rise as temperatures drop
PORTLAND — Plunging temperatures across half the country on Thursday underscored a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid: Their dollars aren't going...
Maine’s outside workers shrug off frigid temperatures
LEWISTON — Delivery man Scott Biron didn't mind being outside so much on Wednesday. It was being inside that made him uncomfortable. "It's actually worse,"...
Record-breaking cold weather to hit Maine
With the potentially record-breaking low temperatures about to hit Maine, National Weather Service meteorologist Margaret Curtis is advising that people "just stay warm." Curtis said...
Green Thumb Farms in Fryeburg fined $10,000 by feds
One of Maine’s biggest potato farmers got hit with a $10,000 fine for failing to offer packing jobs to American workers before hiring temporary...
New Monmouth brewery has good things on tap
MONMOUTH — For a year, the four founders of Grateful Grain Brewing Co., all friends and hockey dads, planned, built, brewed and hoped. When their...
IRS says many who prepaid property taxes may still face cap...
People across the United States rushed this week to pay their 2018 property taxes early, hoping to take advantage one last time of a...
Roy Moore files lawsuit to block Alabama Senate result
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore doubled down on his claims of voter irregularities in a last-ditch effort to stop...
Maine & The Holidays: The Quiz II
Ah, Christmas in Maine! The mistletoe, the holiday lights, the vampires. For the second year in a row, we encourage you to relax with friends and...
Are your cabinets and carpet emitting chemicals?
We feel safe in our homes, but that can be a false sense of security. The threat I'm talking about is something we can't...
Trump and the end of world 'liberal' order
The Trump administration's National Security Strategy (NSS), released Monday, puts "America First." In other words, there is no chance this Republican administration will share...
The 10 best things Trump's done in 2017
As we approach the end of President Donald Trump's first year in office, the list of extraordinary things he has done — for both...