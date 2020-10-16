This year everyone needs a plan to vote; this may include voting by mail, or voting early in person at your town office, or in person on Nov. 3. People should consider their situation relating to the coronavirus and issues such as work schedule, transportation and child care. The Newells voted early in our local town office — very quick, maybe 5 minutes, and easy.
Visit voteinmaine.com and you will find all the information needed for registration and voting in our great state.
Local Democrats are working hard, with offices in Bethel and South Paris, and “sign captains” in Fryeburg and Mexico.
Just vote.
Cathy Newell, Greenwood
