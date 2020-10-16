There is a seriously misleading ad all over TV, radio and the internet that claims we would have paid 40 cents more per gallon of heating oil this winter because of a bill co-sponsored by Sara Gideon.

Yes, Gideon did co-sponsor, along with a list of others, the bill as a way to bring it up for discussion; which is commonplace in Augusta and Washington. Unfortunately, the ad does not tell you that the bill, LD 434 (“An Act to Price Carbon Pollution in Maine”) was voted down in committee and in the Senate, which means there is no new tax.

I urge people to Google “Maine LD 434,” and you can find the actual status of the bill. Took me less than 15 minutes.

As voters we have a certain responsibility to do our own research and not let the “ad makers” form our opinions of the facts.

Joe Mailey, Auburn

