I’m writing in support of Tina Riley’s reelection campaign. She has represented us in House District 74 for two terms. She is a member of the Joint Standing Committee of Energy, Utilities and Technology. She has sponsored or cosponsored bills that would enhance energy efficiency and conservation, improve conditions for people with disabilities, and increase democratic representation at the county level.

In the last legislative session she submitted a successful amendment to hold Central Maine Power financially responsible for the cost of an audit of its faulty SmartCare billing system, saving ratepayers more than $500,000. Her positions are thoughtful and well-researched, and she works very hard to help the people of her district. She has earned our trust and respect.

I encourage a vote for Tina in November.

Ellen Grunblatt, Jay

