The residents of Auburn and Minot are incredibly fortunate to have such a capable legislator in Bettyann Sheats.
As a West Point graduate and veteran of the U.S. Army, she knows about service. As a legislator, service means doing her homework. In all of my questions to her about the issues, she has been remarkably knowledgeable. She knows that effective change comes from knowing the issues, whether it is revenue sharing to provide property tax relief or getting toxic chemicals out of our toys and furniture.
In addition, service means she also does not get stuck on ideology or slogans. She defends gun rights as intently as she advocates for mental health support for veterans. And she serves Mainers so knowledgeably, even as she runs her own small business here in central Maine. I am proud to have her as my representative, and to support her reelection.
Joe Hall, Auburn
