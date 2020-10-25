By now, most of us (many Fox viewers excluded?) know that our president is a shameless serial liar, an unpatriotic faux tough guy who dodged the draft four times and called people who served in Vietnam “suckers,” and the most corrupt politician in decades whose ethics-challenged family is profiting off his “public service” (and they wanted to lock Hillary up for misuse of an email server?).
Worst of all, he has failed dismally at a president’s first duty: protecting the American public. He’s on tape early in the pandemic calling it an ominous threat, then weeks later telling us that it would disappear “overnight.” In malicious disregard for our safety, he mocks people for wearing masks, the most basic of public health precautions. And now we’re in serious trouble.
Dave Griffiths, Mechanic Falls
