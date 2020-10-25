I write on behalf of my longtime friend, Ned Claxton, who is running for reelection in Maine Senate District 20.

Ned has worked on bills supporting property tax relief, patient protection from abusive billing practices and benefits for veterans. As a former small business owner and physician, he invoked a deep understanding of the complexities involved when helping to pass bills that support the health of Maine people as well as those businesses adversely affected by the current pandemic.

An outdoor enthusiast, Ned is a strong supporter of environmental issues and has earned a 100% rating from the Maine Conservation Voters. These are but a few of the issues that he is working on to make our state a better one in which to live.

We are routinely faced with difficult choices in our lives. This is an easy one. I hope others join me in voting for Ned Claxton on Nov. 3.

Ralph Fletcher, Auburn

