Who is looking out for the real folks in Western Maine? It’s not enough to claim to be looking out for our “best interests” when the real folks in Western Maine are hurting. We have folks choosing between medication and feeding their families. We have families on the brink of homelessness because we have very few options for affordable low-income housing. And how many families still don’t have quality broadband? In 2020.
That’s why it’s time for new leadership in Augusta. We need someone who understands what working families need and how to bring it back home to Oxford County.
Savannah Sessions, Democratic candidate for state House District 117, is a caring, hardworking educator who will work for her constituents and not special interests. I support Savannah because it’s time someone looks out for everyone in Oxford County.
Emily Ecker, Woodstock
