In this day and age, when so many elections are focused on keeping people divided, Rep. Jim Handy has shown time and time again that he is comfortable working with Democrats, Republicans and independents alike to pass legislation that helps to make life easier for all his constituents. For example, he sponsored legislation to fund two school-based health clinics.

In addition, Rep. Handy researches what impact legislation will have on the citizens of Lewiston and of the state of Maine by keeping the lines of communication open with everyone in District 58. In short, a true representative.

I hope others join us in electing Jim Handy to the Maine House.

Eric and Stacey Whittington, Lewiston

