In this day and age, when so many elections are focused on keeping people divided, Rep. Jim Handy has shown time and time again that he is comfortable working with Democrats, Republicans and independents alike to pass legislation that helps to make life easier for all his constituents. For example, he sponsored legislation to fund two school-based health clinics.
In addition, Rep. Handy researches what impact legislation will have on the citizens of Lewiston and of the state of Maine by keeping the lines of communication open with everyone in District 58. In short, a true representative.
I hope others join us in electing Jim Handy to the Maine House.
Eric and Stacey Whittington, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
When do COVID-19 guidelines become enforceable mandates?
-
Election 2020
Political mail piling up across Maine in unusual election year
-
Sports
It’s been a challenging fall for these college athletes
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 25
-
Schools & Education
‘Nothing is the same’: Educators adapt to teaching in the COVID-19 era