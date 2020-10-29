I will be very honest: One of the major reasons I’m voting for Sara Gideon for the U.S. Senate is my concern about a Trump victory. If he wins and Republicans hold the Senate, the U.S. Constitution simply cannot withstand another four years with an unbalanced president, joined by Mitch McConnell and followers.

While she claims to be independent, Susan Collins has been largely obedient to Trump. She has been distant from Maine — holding no town halls and only stopping by in carefully-crafted public appearances.

Sara Gideon will take our Maine fresh air to Washington — on health care, combating climate change, addressing the federal response to coronavirus, and more.

I have appreciated her leadership in Maine, and believe she will bring badly-needed balance to our nation’s capitol.

Nancy Greene, Auburn