I was glad to see that Scott Cole is running for Oxford County commissioner. As our Bethel town manager, no detail escaped his eye or to-do list.

I once had a short conversation with Scott concerning a cemetery and specific work that needed to be done by the town. Months later with time approaching to get things done, I just figured it had been forgotten. Then one evening soon thereafter, the phone rang and it was Scott calling from the town office to let me know that the cemetery would be fixed up ahead of Memorial Day as planned.

Scott Cole takes on whatever task needs to be done with commitment and without fear. I am certain he has the brains and dedication to serve Oxford County very well. He is the epitome of public service. I will definitely vote for Mr. Cole for county commissioner this fall.

Pat Carter, Bethel