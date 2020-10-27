I was glad to see that Scott Cole is running for Oxford County commissioner. As our Bethel town manager, no detail escaped his eye or to-do list.
I once had a short conversation with Scott concerning a cemetery and specific work that needed to be done by the town. Months later with time approaching to get things done, I just figured it had been forgotten. Then one evening soon thereafter, the phone rang and it was Scott calling from the town office to let me know that the cemetery would be fixed up ahead of Memorial Day as planned.
Scott Cole takes on whatever task needs to be done with commitment and without fear. I am certain he has the brains and dedication to serve Oxford County very well. He is the epitome of public service. I will definitely vote for Mr. Cole for county commissioner this fall.
Pat Carter, Bethel
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 27
-
Election 2020
If you’re mailing your absentee ballot, better send it out today
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Mary Annette (Emery) Cobb
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jean Buotte Caron
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Theresa Champagne