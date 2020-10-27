What are Jared Golden’s real qualifications to return to the U.S. House of Representatives? His vote to impeach President Trump for “abuse of power” begs me to wonder if he even knows the constitutional requirements to remove a president. What lawful grounds exist by code/section to put the president on trial for being a “meanie” in one’s eyes, like the often irate House speaker?
Just following orders in the House is not Golden’s job, as he represents Maine. To this corpsman, Maine is well represented by Sen. Collins, who — despite massive monies from hostile Democrat outsiders to defeat her — has done more for Maine and the nation than Maine’s temperamental Democrats. Maine’s remaining delegation does as Pelosi or Schumer “advise,” without concern for Maine’s voters.
Jared would serve the nation better back in uniform.
Larry Mayes, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 27
-
Election 2020
If you’re mailing your absentee ballot, better send it out today
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Mary Annette (Emery) Cobb
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jean Buotte Caron
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Theresa Champagne