What are Jared Golden’s real qualifications to return to the U.S. House of Representatives? His vote to impeach President Trump for “abuse of power” begs me to wonder if he even knows the constitutional requirements to remove a president. What lawful grounds exist by code/section to put the president on trial for being a “meanie” in one’s eyes, like the often irate House speaker?

Just following orders in the House is not Golden’s job, as he represents Maine. To this corpsman, Maine is well represented by Sen. Collins, who — despite massive monies from hostile Democrat outsiders to defeat her — has done more for Maine and the nation than Maine’s temperamental Democrats. Maine’s remaining delegation does as Pelosi or Schumer “advise,” without concern for Maine’s voters.

Jared would serve the nation better back in uniform.

Larry Mayes, Lewiston