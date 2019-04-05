They skated, poled, carved, slalomed, shot and scored. And they did it better than anyone else: The Winter 2019 Sun Journal All-Region teams.
All-Region Teams
Girls' Hockey
All-Region Girls Hockey
Boys' Hockey
All-Region Boys Hockey
Sports
All-Region Boys Alpine Skiing
Skiing
All-Region Girls Alpine Skiing
Skiing
All-Region Girls Nordic Skiing
Skiing
All-Region Boys Nordic Skiing
Girls' Hockey
All-Region girls hockey: Avery Lutrzykowski leaves St. Dom’s with ‘ridiculous’ point total
Avery Lutrzykowski of St. Dom's is the Sun Journal All-Region Girls Hockey Player of the Year.
Boys' Hockey
All-Region boys hockey: Noah Austin almost unstoppable for Eagles
Noah Austin of Lisbon is the Sun Journal All-Region Boys Hockey Player of the Year.
Skiing
All-Region boys Alpine skiing: Eli Yeaton peaked at end of season for Cougars
Eli Yeaton of Mt. Blue is the Sun Journal All-Region Boys Alpine Skier of the Year.
Skiing
All-Region girls Alpine skiing: Julia Pomeroy got her mojo back
Julia Pomeroy of Spruce Mountain is the Sun Journal All-Region Girls Alpine Skier of the Year.
Skiing
All-Region girls Nordic skiing: Emma Charles lays foundation for future dominance with first Class A title
Emma Charles of Mt. Blue is the Sun Journal All-Region Girls Nordic Skier of the Year.
Skiing
All-Region boys Nordic skiing: Roy Varney avenges loss, overcomes expectations and doubts to go out on top
Roy Varney of Leavitt is the Sun Journal All-Region Boys Nordic Skier of the Year.