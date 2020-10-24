Bettyann Sheats has served this country and our community for decades. From graduating from West Point and piloting helicopters to running her own small business in Auburn, raising a family and, for the last four years, serving as our representative in the Maine Legislature (House District 64), Bettyann’s record is impressive, and she has made a difference.

We can trust Bettyann, because we know Bettyann. She is who she says she is, and she takes her commitment to serve her country, her community and her constituents seriously. We need more people with this kind of integrity and common sense in office. I hope others join me in voting for Bettyann Sheats.

Colleen Quint, Minot