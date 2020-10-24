At a time when negative campaign ads are the norm, and Democrats and Republicans are fighting like cats and dogs, it is refreshing to have such an array of candidates in Franklin County who are willing to rise above the fray, work together and really listen to their constituents. It is nice to have choices between good, better and best versus what we are seeing nationally.

Over the last few years, I have had occasion to reach out to both Republican Russell Black (state senator from Wilton, District 17), and Democrat Scott Landry (state representative for District 113) for various reasons, with good results. Both incumbent candidates have my vote and support, for their love of our area and willingness to work for what’s best for Franklin County and Maine, above the fray and outside influences.

Darryl Wood, New Sharon