Human experiences, by their very nature, are unpredictable.

I have known Jan Collins for over 40 years as a teacher, colleague, and friend, and she has consistently exemplified the ideal of making a positive difference.

I saw Jan “in action” as I drove her around Wilton, Farmington, and Jay, and watched her campaign from door to door. Always smiling and sincere, she listened, encouraged, and fostered hope for the common hard-working small-town resident.

Her firsthand experiences of childhood poverty and disadvantage have instilled in her not only empathy but also a genuine desire to improve lives.

Jan is clear about her plans and expectations: Better health care, a stronger economy, criminal justice reform, and a sustainable natural environment are her priorities.

Jan offers predictable leadership and needs-based action. I enthusiastically endorse Jan Collins as a state senator for District 17.

I strongly urge people to join me in voting for her.

Mary Sirois, Wilton

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles