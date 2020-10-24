Human experiences, by their very nature, are unpredictable.
I have known Jan Collins for over 40 years as a teacher, colleague, and friend, and she has consistently exemplified the ideal of making a positive difference.
I saw Jan “in action” as I drove her around Wilton, Farmington, and Jay, and watched her campaign from door to door. Always smiling and sincere, she listened, encouraged, and fostered hope for the common hard-working small-town resident.
Her firsthand experiences of childhood poverty and disadvantage have instilled in her not only empathy but also a genuine desire to improve lives.
Jan is clear about her plans and expectations: Better health care, a stronger economy, criminal justice reform, and a sustainable natural environment are her priorities.
Jan offers predictable leadership and needs-based action. I enthusiastically endorse Jan Collins as a state senator for District 17.
I strongly urge people to join me in voting for her.
Mary Sirois, Wilton
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.