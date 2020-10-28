I am writing in strong support of Roland Poirier’s candidacy for Androscoggin County commissioner, District 2.

Roland has a strong financial background, having served for many years as an executive for one of Maine’s credit unions. He has a deep connection to this community with a long history of service. He currently volunteers delivering Meals on Wheels to neighbors and volunteers as the treasurer for Museum LA.

What sets Roland apart from many others are his humility and ability to listen to and work well with different kinds of people. He is someone we can trust and will serve us well. I hope others join me in voting for Roland Poirier.

Peggy Rotundo, Lewiston