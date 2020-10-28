I’m writing in support of Dave Duguay for Oxford County commissioner, in regard to his character.

I’ve known Dave for many years through my friendship with his daughter, Angie. Also, I work with his wife, Patty, to promote and coordinate recycling in our community.

Dave always greets me with a smile and brightens my day with his sense of humor. His eloquence distinguishes him as an intelligent, respectable, and well-rounded individual and makes him easy to talk to.

Dave is adored by his family, who sees him as dependable, devoted, and inspiring. He has an impressive record of public service, and carries himself with the dignity and professionalism of a qualified leader.

I believe he cares deeply for the communities he serves and takes pride in his work. If you know him, you know he truly is “Accessible, Accountable, and Reliable.”

We must vote to reelect Dave Duguay as county commissioner.

Connie Money, Rumford