There’s much that I like about Susan Collins. She’s a Maine native, born and raised in Caribou. When elected she will become the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and become its new chairperson. This committee is the most powerful in the U.S. Senate. With her leadership this will bode well for Maine. The last Mainer to hold this office was Frederick Hale in 1933.

Susan Collins has never missed a roll-call vote (7,300 and counting). She was voted the most bi-partisan member of the Senate, willing to work across the aisles. She’s a small business advocate and has authored legislation to assist Maine small businesses. With hard work and perseverance she has managed to provide federal assistance for many Maine projects.

The ton of money being spent to discredit our senator is insane. To quote a previous writer of your column, “The money would be better spent feeding the hungry.”

Noyes Lawrence, Lisbon Falls