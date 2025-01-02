JULY
The Kingfield Select Board met July 1 to discuss the implications of LD 2003, a new state law aimed at increasing housing opportunities and addressing housing affordability issues. The law went into effect in July 2022. LD 2003 mandates that municipalities allow at least one accessory dwelling unit [ADU] on lots with existing single-family homes with a maximum size of 1,200 square feet. Kingfield’s proposed ordinance follows this guideline but remains flexible to local feedback, said Richard Hawkes of the Planning Board.
The third annual Farmington Pride event celebrating Pride Month was once again successful. Participants enjoyed food and live music after the parade. Vendors offered samples and free merchandise.
Farmington selectmen voted unanimously on July 9, to proceed with the original plan of putting a new roof over the existing one at the Community Center. The over roof option could reduce heating costs for the building, Matt Foster, director of Farmington Parks and Recreation, noted. A snow melting system was also discussed, but there was some debate.
Andwell Health Partners, formerly Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice launched its mobile wound care service June 24 in the Farmington area.
“In just a few weeks, we’ve seen high demand, and patients are grateful to receive care at home,” said Mary DeSalle, a geriatric nurse practitioner at Andwell.
At their meeting July 9, Farmington selectmen approved the town’s participation in the Maine Farmland Trust RCDI [Rural Community Development Initiative] Grant. Erika Emery, co-owner of Rustic Roots Farm in Farmington attended the board meeting in May when the grant was proposed. Emery said that The Greater Franklin Food Council has 80 farms in its database and that two years ago, 35 farmers were interviewed.
Family, friends, officials and the agricultural community gathered to share memories of longtime farmer L. Herbert “Bussie” York. The lifelong Farmington resident died July 9 at the age of 86. York loved Farmington and was an important member in the community. He received multiple awards for his farming practices.
Farmington selectmen decided to have the town collaborate with three other entities on a grant application supporting the 2025 Moose Festival, planned for next June in Farmington. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, which draws names in the annual moose hunting lottery during the Moose Festival, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and a steering committee for the festival were other partners in the proposal, according to officials.
AUGUST
The RSU 9 board of directors met July 23 for their regular meeting, addressing key organizational changes and future plans for the district. Dorothy Robinson was voted chair and Gwen Doak was voted vice chair. The board approved the proposed 2024-2025 meeting dates, with adjustments for holidays in November and December.
A warm sunny day greeted visitors July 28, during the 35th Annual Maine Open Farm Day where one participant was Black Acres Farm in Wilton. The farm was in the process of renovation. Black Acres Farm LLC received a $224,500 Agriculture Infrastructure Investment Program [AIIP] grant in 2022. Originally owned by state senator Russell Black and his wife Susan, the farm is now in a trust under their children.
The University of Maine System board of trustees planned to address selling University of Maine at Farmington properties at its Sept. 15 meeting in Farmington. Samantha Warren, director of external affairs for UMS, highlighted proposals to sell several UMF properties as part of a strategic plan to enhance financial sustainability and operational efficiency. The properties slated for sale include a building and land at 147 Farmington Falls Road, two undeveloped properties at 289 Middle St. and Johnson Heights/Granite Heights, and one underutilized residential building yet to be determined. These sales are likely to occur in 2025.
A special town meeting held Tuesday evening, Aug. 6, at the Community Center on Middle Street lasted less than 10 minutes due to low attendance and no discussion of the four articles being acted on. Less than 20 people attended the meeting. Funding for Dragon’s Nest Skateboard Park renovations through a $110,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund [LWCF] grant was among the articles approved.
Farmington would pay 10% of the cost to install a new well on a property contaminated by forever chemicals located near the Transfer Station. On Aug. 13, the Select Board approved an expenditure of $17,680 for a new well and pump system for George and Erica Miller at 784 Farmington Falls Road. A letter provided from Maine DEP to the Millers indicated the state would pay 90% of the cost and the municipality the remaining 10%.
The Kingfield Select Board met Aug. 5 to review year-end financials and discuss the Shiloh Pond Committee’s request to move the gate at the bridge leading to Shiloh Pond. The Shiloh Pond Committee was established by the Kingfield Select Board after the town accepted the gift of Shiloh Pond and its surrounding 215 acres from the Maine Natural Resources Conservation Program. Committee Chairman Kathy Houston said they were going to make sure there was better access by moving the entrance gate.
“We chose about 100-150 feet back from the bridge,” Houston said.
At the Aug. 13 RSU 9 board of directors meeting, Director of Technology Kevin Bremner presented an update on the district’s technology initiatives, focusing on student devices, summer programs and upcoming projects. Students grade six through 12 were to receive iPads with keyboard cases, styluses, and carrying cases. Bremner also addressed concerns related to the federal E-rate program, which funds internet services for schools and libraries.
Farmington selectmen on Aug. 13 accepted a $20,000 grant to make doors at the municipal building and Community Center handicap accessible. “We were invited to apply for a grant from Center for Tech Life,” Town Clerk Diane Dunham said. The organization gives out grants for election infrastructure based on town size, whether it is in a metropolitan or rural area, she noted. Grants may be for voting location, facilities, voter registration system, or anything to do with voting, she stated. They were awarded the maximum amount.
Selectmen on Aug. 27 accepted a $5,000 donation from Junior Turner on behalf of Farmington Falls Fire Co. Inc. to be used for Philbrick Park in Farmington Falls. The Farmington Falls Fire Co, Inc. joined Farmington Fire and Rescue several years ago, Turner noted. Philbrick donated the field to Farmington Falls Fire Co. Inc. for a baseball field, athletics, whatever, he stated. Turner said when he saw the article about plans for Philbrick Park he brought it to the board, said it would be a good time to donate some money to enhance the park.
At its Aug. 5 meeting, the Kingfield Select Board addressed concerns from local business owner Gary Chemisis regarding multiple visits by an unnamed town official to his property, while also discussing plans to maintain and repaint crosswalks in town. Gary and his wife, Valarie own Mountain Village Farm B&B and Silly Goose Bar N Grill.
“We had one person show up three times,” Gary said. “They claimed to be on the Planning Board and told us we couldn’t park our RV where it was because it was an eyesore.”
The owners said that the same person visited repeatedly and reported that the Select Board has been discussing their violations. The board reported that this was untrue. The Chemisises planned to raise the issue with the Planning Board.
SEPTEMBER
Farmington selectmen on Aug. 27 voted to send a letter to the state requesting a fifth liquor license be allotted to Farmington. Zachary Sclar with Food City requested the additional license. Sclar said that the license would provide convenience to customers and exposure to local businesses. He would be applying for the grant and was asking the board to send a letter of support. Board members agreed to sign the letter of support.
Farmington selectmen Aug. 27 approved the Police Department providing services during Farmington Fair, voted future committee members must be residents and accepted the name for a new street. The agreement for services for fair coverage estimated 298 hours of coverage at a cost of $17,848.21 to be paid no more than two weeks following conclusion of the fair. Police Chief Kenneth Charles said it was the same agreement as every year, with modest adjustments.
Farmington selectmen at their meeting on Sept. 10 accepted two donations to the Police Department in support of Active Shooter Incident Management training related expenses. Franklin Savings Bank donated $2,000 while Kyes Insurance donated $1,641. Police Chief Kenneth Charles said that a training took place earlier in the summer which 65 people took part in.
On Sept. 7 Meeting House Park was filled with live music, vendors, and community members as the first Farmington Recovery Rally took place. The rally was hosted by the Franklin County Recovery Center. There were 19 organizations at the event giving out information, medical supplies, food, and merchandise.
The Farmington Planning Board on Sept. 9 unanimously approved the application for a Convenient MD facility to be built at 118 Knowlton Corner Road next to Pizza Hut. Planning Board Chair Judith Murphy said she has had to wait a long time in the emergency room at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington. “Any time we can give quick help is a good thing,” she noted.
Sept. 15, was sunny and very warm for this time of year, a great way to start the 183rd edition of the Farmington Fair. With a mix of new and returning favorites, there were plenty of things to take part in or investigate. Animals, art, and food exhibits could be seen as well as shows, rides, and games to take part in.
Sept. 21, at Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 in Farmington, veterans gathered together for the Honoring Women Veteran’s Luncheon. Maine State Commander of the American Legion Tricia Thurston began her speech with her goal to “put it out there that women are veterans too.” She then opened the floor for others to share their stories. A Quilt of Valor was also awarded to US Marine Corps veteran Lori Ramsey.Wastewater/Sewer Superintendent Stephen Millett’s was to retire Sept. 27 while Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Foster would be leaving Oct. 18 after accepting a position with Bureau of Parks and Lands. The two were recognized at the Sept. 24 Farmington Select Board meeting. Millett served the town of Farmington for 11 years and Foster for 14 years. Joe Hartigan, formerly second in charge at the wastewater plant, was promoted to superintendent.
OCTOBER
Local businesses were celebrated on Oct. 1 during the presentation of the first ever People’s Choice award ceremony held at the University of Maine at Farmington. Many local businesses received awards. The event was organized by Maine Trust for Local News [METLN] which includes The Franklin Journal. Lisa DiSisto, chief executive officer of METLN, spoke at the event saying that the winners were “really chosen by the people who matter most: your clients, your fans, your customers. First our readers nominated, and then they voted. And they voted a ton. We got more than 7,800 votes in 42 categories.”
People gathered inside the Emery Arts Center at the University of Maine at Farmington [UMF] on Sept. 26, to complete voter registration and enjoy live music. Performances by Ruth Hill, Frank Giampietro, and the Chicken Street Band took place and Governor Janet Mills spoke urging people to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
“Whoever you’re for,” Mills said. “Get out and vote.”
The RSU 9 board of directors met Oct. 8, focusing on updates from the superintendent, discussing professional development and recognizing staff efforts in supporting students with special needs. Superintendent Christian Elkington addressed concerns about educators’ roles in facilitating discussions of current events in the classroom.
“Our job as educators is to give students age-appropriate opportunities to discuss issues and debate them, but not to share our own opinions as staff,” he said.
Elkington also reported that Homecoming week went well and recognized the efforts of Day Treatment staff.
At the MSAD 58 board of directors meeting on Sept. 19, art teacher Adam Masterman presented a special field trip proposal in which he planned to take five to ten art students and two chaperones to New York City for four days and five nights in 2025. The trip would include visits to art museums and art schools, as well as attending live performances such as Broadway or opera shows. Students will also have opportunities to create art inspired by scenic outdoor locations and visit working artists’ studios. The board approved the trip pending grant application results.
On Oct. 15, Town Manager Erica LaCroix told The Franklin Journal the mil rate for the coming year had been set at $21.45 per $1,000 in valuation. The mil rate the previous year needed to be recalculated after selectmen voted to use different figures than those in four scenarios presented them. The rate used in 2023 was $19.91, making the 2024 rate an increase of $1.54.
“The average home value in Farmington is $153,000,” LaCroix noted. “The new tax bill on that value would be $3,289.12, an increase of $236 over last year.”
Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase a superstructure replacement bridge to go over Orbeton Stream on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Township. The new bridge and associated expenses were set to cost $1 million. Commissioners discussed rehabilitation of the old bridge or buying a new bridge with a representative of Calderwood Engineering of Brunswick. Both options had an estimated 75-year lifespan, but the rehabilitated bridge would have to be painted in 30 to 40 years.
Farmington selectmen on Oct. 22 accepted Homeland Security grants for the police and fire departments. Police Chief Kenneth Charles said he had forgotten about the grant until receiving an email earlier Tuesday. “It’s facilitated through emergency management,” he noted. The grant would allow the purchase of two traffic alert signs from All Traffic Solutions in State Park, Pennsylvania. The quote for the two signs and accompanying accessories was $20,477.76. The dealer adjusted the price to $18,000 to “make it work,” Charles said.
Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. reviewed traffic data, discussed fireworks complaints, and addressed noise issues during the Oct. 21 Kingfield Select Board meeting, while Town Manager Leanna Targett later noted that the traffic data might have been affected by Route 16 vehicles. 6,640 vehicles were recorded in just one week, but the numbers may have been elevated due to picking up traffic from Route 16 and not just Riverside Street.
“Of those, 11 vehicles were in the high-risk category, traveling 15 mph or more over the speed limit. We had 66 vehicles in the medium-risk category, 10 to 15 mph over,” Nichols reported.
NOVEMBER
On Oct. 29, MaineHealth Franklin Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the newly renovated Cancer Care and IV Therapy center. Some of the upgrades to the department included new recliners, comfortable seating for patients and their guests, updated equipment, a private room for telehealth appointments and a beautiful view of the garden. Senior Director of Operations Keith Holley said that this had been in the works for several years, but that construction started around September of 2023. The original department was called Oncology and Infusion, it was smaller and needed renovations.
At Eve’s Garden, the dedication to fighting food insecurity runs deep, with a commitment to reducing food waste and ensuring nutritious food access across Maine. Founded by Kate and Michael Spardello, the nonprofit has rooted itself in Franklin County with a mission to support those unable to consistently access meals. The business sells freeze-dried foods that will last up to 25 years on the shelf.
The Firefighter Safety Equipment Fund, a new state grant program to help reduce cancer risks among firefighters, came about through the efforts of two Farmington men and applications are being accepted. To combat the number one cause of death among firefighters in Maine and across the country and ensure a reduction in exposures to carcinogens, the goal of the new program is to provide fire departments with grants to purchase and install heavy duty “extractor” washing machines and diesel exhaust systems, according to the information packet from the Maine Fire Protection Services Commission. Applications are accepted until Feb. 28, 2025.
Day Mountain Regional Middle School [DMRMS] held its third annual Hunter’s Breakfast on Nov. 2, continuing a longstanding tradition that began years ago at Phillips Elementary School. Youth hunters in Maine celebrate the annual tradition of hunters’ breakfasts, gathering early in the morning to enjoy hearty meals and connect with the local hunting community. These breakfasts, held in community spaces and sportsmen’s clubhouses, foster a spirit of camaraderie and mentorship, offering a chance for seasoned hunters to share stories and advice with the next generation.
Veterans, youth organizations and community members paid their respect and thanked veterans for their service and sacrifices on Nov. 11 during ceremonies in Farmington. Veteran and Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles said that veterans are and were the silent wall that act as the buffer between our safety, security and freedom and those who wish to destroy us.” After the colors retired, the group made its way to Meting House Park for a similar ceremony with wreaths placed at several of the monuments there.
At the First Congregational Church on Nov. 11, a rousing program of music, speeches and an American flag folding demonstration portrayed attendees’ patriotism while recognizing the importance of veterans in maintaining freedom. Close to 50 people from Wilton and other local towns attended the program organized by the church and supported by Wilton Ecumenical Community Outreach. “A veteran of the United States is someone who has served on active duty in the armed forces, public health service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or environmental science service,” Leo Deon Jr., MDOL veterans’ program manager said.
The RSU 9 board of directors meeting Nov. 12 celebrated the achievements of its student-athletes and approved a significant step toward enhancing the district’s sports facilities with a new synthetic turf field. Despite some concerns about microplastics and heat retention, the board approved the proposal in an 11-3 vote, enabling the Sports Boosters to begin fundraising for the estimated $1.7 million project. The project was expected to take approximately four years to complete.
While some area food pantries were giving out Thanksgiving food baskets this year, one was not.
“We are staying afloat. It costs a lot of money to put those food baskets together and I am making the decision not to do that because we need what money we have for our operational expenses,” said Susan French, volunteer coordinator and co-director of the Care and Share Food Closet in Farmington. She said that no extra money is provided for Thanksgiving food baskets and that their pantry could not afford to fund it on their own.
The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors met Nov. 12 to hear updates on various administrative matters, including a detailed report on technology from Director Kevin Bremner. The iPad deployment for grades six through twelve was discussed. The rollout of iPads to middle and high school students marked a significant technological shift for the district. Bremner acknowledged challenges reported by students and staff, including issues with battery life, keyboard size, and adapting lessons to the iPads.
At the MSAD 58 board of directors meeting at Mt. Abram Regional High School on Thursday, Nov. 21, Superintendent Laura Columbia and board member Susan Pratt presented the highlights of the Maine School Management Association conference, including a new program that will be required in 2028. Pratt informed the board that by October 1, 2028, a plan needs to be submitted for a new program that includes students ages three to five. She said that it can’t be a special education class, but it must include a certified special education teacher. Pratt recommended forming a new committee to plan for this big change.
DECEMBER
Academy Hill School demonstrated its commitment to the community through its annual Food Pass event, which collected a record-breaking 1,391 items for the Wilton Food Pantry this year. The event, held on Nov. 20 capped off a month-long drive to gather nonperishable goods for donation. The Food Pass coincided with Kindness Week at Academy Hill, an initiative emphasizing gratitude and acts of kindness. Classrooms engaged in discussions about the importance of giving back, and the event inspired students to participate enthusiastically.
Farmington selectmen on Tuesday evening, Nov. 26, agreed by consensus to continue exploring a new state program that could pay to improve pedestrian safety at downtown crosswalks. The site visit came about following the death of Robert J. Leso of Chesterville while trying to cross the street by the Farmington Post Office on Nov. 4. Afterward, the town blocked the parking spaces next to the crosswalks on both sides of the road to improve visibility. MDOT gave a pedestrian safety walk discussion and recommendations on site.
Farmington selectmen at the Nov. 26 meeting unanimously chose a $1.46 million construction plan for the Community Center roof submitted by Sheridan Construction of Fairfield. That amount does not include boiler selection. There was discussion on oil vs. propane boilers, whether units should be rooftop or ground, and a new snow melt option for the accessibility ramp into the Community Center.
Braving a biting 25-degree chill, parade spectators lined Main Street in Farmington on Dec. 7, to celebrate the 48th annual Chester Greenwood Day. Known for inventing earmuffs, Greenwood’s legacy was fittingly honored as many attendees donned the winter accessory to ward off the blustery weather. Parade winners were announced in several categories. For adult floats, Kyes Insurance won first place, followed by Regional School Unit 9 in second and Western Mountain Financial Services & United Way in third.
On Dec. 13, Mike Willett could be found at Mt. Blue Plaza beside his modified and decorated trailer in the cold, happily waiting for families to show up for pictures with Santa. However, just the next day, he was tearing it all down with a deep frown on his face. Willett had been asked to leave the property after mistakenly getting permission from the wrong person.
“I just wanted to be able to let all the children experience this regardless,” Willett initially said. “If their parents have the financial means or not, no child should [have] to go without and this is my way of trying to give back to the community the best way that I can.”
Aroma Joe’s purchased the former Gifford’s Ice Cream location at 293 Main Street, Kate Foster, code assistant said on Dec. 16.
“They plan to have a drive-through,” Foster stated. “They are planning to build up the floors, reinforce the floors. They spoke of using stainless steel materials for cabinets, raise everything electrical.”
Gifford’s Ice Cream announced in August that it planned to permanently close its Farmington location. The location was flooded with mud and water when the Sandy River rose and covered lower Main Street and other areas in Franklin County in May and December 2023.
On a warm and sunny Dec. 18, long lines of W.G. Mallett School students walked up the streets of Farmington, delivering food donations to the local food pantry housed at the Farmington Community Center. The walk marked the culmination of a schoolwide food drive, with students and staff coming together to support the community during the holiday season. The following day, Dec. 19, W.G. Mallett School hosted its holiday end-of-year event, showcasing a skit performed by the first-grade class to kick off the celebration.
At the Farmington selectmen meeting on Dec. 10, Town Manager Erica LaCroix noted her one-year anniversary as the town’s manager was Dec. 11 and gave an overview of her first year, suggested changing from calendar to fiscal year [July 1 – June 30]. State, county, education, ambulance and several other service contracts use a fiscal year that starts on July 1, leaving many unknowns in budget preparation since those costs aren’t known before the annual town meeting, LaCroix noted in her Dec. 10 report. Farmington would benefit from conversion to a July to June fiscal year, LaCroix stressed.
