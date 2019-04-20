Get Wet: Mt. Blue State Park offers family fun, or a rigorous hike. You pick
Whether you're interested in sitting on the shore of Webb Lake on a lazy day, watching the family swim, or tying on boots and hiking the rocky terrain up Tumbledown, Mt. Blue State Park has it all.
Snack Attack: Food trucks offer comfort food — fast
Wait, what? Deep-fried pizza is a thing? And loaded tater tots? At food trucks throughout western Maine, chefs are dishing up creative and delicious comfort food.
Learn Maine lingo
Knowing these words will help you get by while traveling the state.
Local departments of recreation will keep you busy
Rainy Day: Candlepin reigns in Maine
When it rains in Maine, that doesn't mean the fun stops. Try one of many local bowling alleys for hours of friendly (or fierce) competition.
History Buff: Learn what life on the homestead was all about at Washburn-Norlands Living History Center
Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is a celebration of the lives of the Washburn brothers, who were each accomplished politicians and businessmen in the 1800s.
Park It: State park directory
Public parks and lands in Western Maine and surrounding areas.
Made in Maine: New Balance supports soles, souls
New Balance manufactures about seven million sneakers every year. Of its five factories in New England, three are in Maine.
Bass tourneys in western Maine:
Kids Korner: Family fun, indoors and out
Price Points: Lobster for every palate and wallet
Out Late: Who doesn’t like Guthries?
Culture Club: More than a stone’s throw away, and worth it
Don’t forget your local library!
For Fido: Guide for dogs (and people)
Road Trip answers:
View Finder: Chondola Ride at Sunday River
Out & About: Your guide to Western Maine
Take a Hike: Covered bridges are beautiful reminders of a bygone era
Disc golf (otherwise known as frolf)
Get spooked at Maine’s haunted places