2019 Dirigo football preview The Cougars return to Class D with a young but experienced nucleus.

2019 Telstar football preview The Rebels are looking at the move to eight-man football as a new start, but they have some experienced players to help them hit the ground running.

2019 Lisbon football preview The Greyhounds lost most of their biggest offensive playmakers, but there's still plenty of talent and toughness to compete in D South.

2019 Hebron football preview The Lumberjacks enter a new era by joining NEPSAC's eight-man league.

2019 Mountain Valley football preview The Falcons have a new coach and some new weapons, but veteran leadership and a promising defense could make them contenders in D South.

2019 Edward Little football preview The Red Eddies hope to continue improving in the new Class A.

2019 Poland football preview A move up to Class C hasn't changed expectations for the Knights.

2019 football preview: Sun Journal staff predictions The geniuses at the Sun Journal make state championship picks.

2019 football preview: Leavitt coach Mike Hathaway’s classroom rap list overtakes football team A list that stemmed from a discussion in Mike Hathaway's physics class turned into a hit on Twitter and now is a playlist for the Leavitt football team.